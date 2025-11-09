Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J&K Police expands anti-terror operations across Jammu, raids underway

J&K Police expands anti-terror operations across Jammu, raids underway

Police continued its efforts to strengthen the security grid and maintain peace and conducted massive cordon and search operations at multiple locations in Banihal and Gool areas in Ramban district

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

The police teams thoroughly inspected multiple premises to ensure no anti-national or unlawful activities were being carried out or supported(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday extended the ongoing crackdown against terror operatives to different areas across Jammu, targeting local terrorists operating from Pakistan and their overground workers (OGWs), officials said.

A massive search and cordon operation is underway at dozens of places in Ramban, Kathua and Rajouri districts, they said.

On Saturday, scores of suspected persons were called for questioning amid a massive anti-terrorist operation in Doda district of Jammu. The searches were intensified as intelligence reports suggest that terrorists operating in the higher reaches are looking for safe hideouts in the plains for the winter.

Police continued its efforts to strengthen the security grid and maintain peace and conducted massive cordon and search operations at multiple locations in Banihal and Gool areas in Ramban district, a police spokesperson said.

 

The operations were carried out in a well-coordinated manner under the close supervision of Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta and were aimed at tracing out the suspicious activities of the relatives of the Jammu and Kashmir natives operating from Pakistan and verifying antecedents of suspected individuals, and tightening security around vulnerable areas, the spokesperson said.

Also Read

Indian army, security forces

2 terrorists neutralised in Kupwara by Indian forces under 'Op Pimple'

Jammu Security, Security

Search operation underway to track down terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

Mamdani's victory clarion call for collective progress: Farooq Abdullah

Security forces,army,soilder

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Darbar Move resumes in J&K after 4 yrs, CM Omar walks to office in Jammu

During the operations, he said houses of relatives and known associates of active J-K-based terrorists operating from Pakistan and OGWs were put to search.

The police teams thoroughly inspected multiple premises to ensure no anti-national or unlawful activities were being carried out or supported, the spokesman said.

He said the drives were conducted by joint teams of the police, Army, CRPF, and SOG units along with duty magistrates covering various sensitive localities across the district.

The operations were carried out in an organised manner without causing any inconvenience to the general public, the spokesperson said.

He said such operations are a part of ongoing preventive and intelligence-based measures to ensure that peace and stability in the region remain undisturbed.

Police remain committed to neutralising any anti-national network and ensuring the safety of all citizens, the spokesperson said, requesting the public at large to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and share any valuable information regarding suspicious movements or persons in their areas. He assure that the identity of the informants will be kept confidential.

Similar searches were also going on in Kathua and Rajouri districts, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Over 15.6 million voter enumeration forms distributed in Rajasthan for SIR

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' as smog blanket shows no sign of lift

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

3 killed in balcony collapse in Odisha's Cuttack, CM announces compensation

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Belagavi farmers end protest after state fixes Rs 3,300/tonne for sugarcane

cough syrup

Public alert issued over toxic DEG impurity in cough syrup: Haryana min

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Counter terrorism Jammu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon