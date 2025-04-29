48 tourist spots in J&K shut down days after Pahalgam terror attack

Nearly 50 public parks and gardens in high-risk areas of the Kashmir Valley have reportedly been closed as a precaution following the Pahalgam terror attack. Access has been restricted at 48 out of 87 parks and gardens due to threat perception to tourists, reported news agency PTI.

The move comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead in the Baisaran meadow. However, no formal order has been issued by authorities so far.

The tourist sites that have been closed are in remote parts of Jammu and Kashmir and include several destinations opened to visitors over the past decade. Among the areas now off-limits to tourists are Doodhpathri, Kokernag, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Acchabal, Bangus Valley, Margan Top, and Tosamaidan.

According to the report, the security assessment is ongoing, and more sites may be added to the list. In the case of several Mughal Gardens in south Kashmir, entry gates have been locked.

India's response to Pahalgam attack

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty -- a key water-sharing pact with Pakistan. The government also revoked visas issued to Pakistanis, effectively requiring the visitors to exit the country. In retaliation, Pakistan has also suspended all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement.

Meanwhile, Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the last five days, expanding the area of breaches to the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district. The Indian Army responded to the provocation in a measured and effective manner.