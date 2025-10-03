Home / India News / Jan Suraaj Party to unveil first list of Bihar poll candidates on October 9

Jan Suraaj Party to unveil first list of Bihar poll candidates on October 9

Dates for the assembly polls are likely to be announced by the Election Commission soon

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, YouTuber Manish Kashyap (Photo: X@jansuraajonline)
Besides promising adequate number of tickets to women, Muslims and the extremely backward classes (EBC), Kumar has also said he could enter the fray himself "if the party takes the decision". (Photo: X@jansuraajonline)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by former political strategist Prashant Kishor, on Friday said it will come up with its "first list of candidates" for the Bihar assembly polls on October 9.

"The first list of Jan Suraaj candidates will be released on October 9," the party said in a post on X.

Dates for the assembly polls are likely to be announced by the Election Commission soon.

Kishor has maintained that he was building a "new political alternative" for Bihar, which has been let down by the established parties.

Besides promising adequate number of tickets to women, Muslims and the extremely backward classes (EBC), Kumar has also said he could enter the fray himself "if the party takes the decision".

The 47-year-old former political strategist has also identified Raghopur, the seat of the Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and Kargahar, his own place of birth, as two constituencies he might like to contest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Heavy rain likely in some districts of West Bengal as depression lingers

Child marriage cases surged six-fold in 2023, Assam leads with 90%: NCRB

Dubai man takes Customs dept to court over Rolex: Here's what Delhi HC said

LIVE news: India's capacity to absorb shocks strong amid global shifts, says FM Sitharaman

PM Modi to unveil youth-focused initiatives worth over ₹62k cr on Oct 4

Topics :Prashant KishorBihar Election 2025 NewsBiharElection news

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story