Jan Suraaj Party to unveil first list of Bihar poll candidates on October 9

The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by former political strategist Prashant Kishor, on Friday said it will come up with its "first list of candidates" for the Bihar assembly polls on October 9.
"The first list of Jan Suraaj candidates will be released on October 9," the party said in a post on X.
Dates for the assembly polls are likely to be announced by the Election Commission soon.
Kishor has maintained that he was building a "new political alternative" for Bihar, which has been let down by the established parties.
Besides promising adequate number of tickets to women, Muslims and the extremely backward classes (EBC), Kumar has also said he could enter the fray himself "if the party takes the decision".
The 47-year-old former political strategist has also identified Raghopur, the seat of the Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and Kargahar, his own place of birth, as two constituencies he might like to contest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app