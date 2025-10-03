Jan Suraaj Party to unveil first list of Bihar poll candidates on October 9

The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by former political strategist Prashant Kishor, on Friday said it will come up with its "first list of candidates" for the Bihar assembly polls on October 9.

"The first list of Jan Suraaj candidates will be released on October 9," the party said in a post on X.

Dates for the assembly polls are likely to be announced by the Election Commission soon.

Kishor has maintained that he was building a "new political alternative" for Bihar, which has been let down by the established parties.

Besides promising adequate number of tickets to women, Muslims and the extremely backward classes (EBC), Kumar has also said he could enter the fray himself "if the party takes the decision".