JNU student missing case: Delhi court to decide on closure report on Jun 30

A Delhi court would on June 30 decide whether or not to accept a police report recommending closure of a case on the disappearance of former JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who went missing on October 15, 2016.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari on Thursday posted the matter on June 30 after seeking clarifications from the CBI in the matter.

The court would also decide on a protest plea filed against it by Ahmed's mother Fatima Nafees.

The CBI in October 2018 closed its investigation into the case as the agency's efforts to trace Ahmed, a Master's student at JNU, yielded no results.