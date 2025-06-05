Home / India News / JNU student missing case: Delhi court to decide on closure report on Jun 30

JNU student missing case: Delhi court to decide on closure report on Jun 30

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari on Thursday posted the matter on June 30 after seeking clarifications from the CBI in the matter.

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)
The court would also decide on a protest plea filed against it by Ahmed's mother Fatima Nafees. | (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi court would on June 30 decide whether or not to accept a police report recommending closure of a case on the disappearance of former JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who went missing on October 15, 2016.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari on Thursday posted the matter on June 30 after seeking clarifications from the CBI in the matter.

The court would also decide on a protest plea filed against it by Ahmed's mother Fatima Nafees.

The CBI in October 2018 closed its investigation into the case as the agency's efforts to trace Ahmed, a Master's student at JNU, yielded no results.

The agency filed its closure report before the court in the case after getting permission from the Delhi High Court.

Ahmed went missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of JNU on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad the previous night.

Nafees' counsel contended before the court that it was a "political case" and that the "CBI has succumbed to the pressure of its masters".

The case was probed by Delhi Police but later transferred to the CBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

After 16-year gap, Census to be held in two phases by 2027

Premium

Infirmities to caste-tech: How Census questions have changed since 1872

Chinnaswamy stampede: RCB pledges ₹10 lakh to each victim's family

Bengaluru stampede: K'taka BJP president seeks HC judge probe, ₹50 lakh aid

Explained: India's 2027 census to include caste count, trigger delimitation

Topics :JNUJNU missing studentDelhi courtDelhi Police

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story