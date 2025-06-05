Bengaluru stampede: K'taka BJP president seeks HC judge probe, ₹50 lakh aid

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday demanded that the state government order a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations, and demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident near the stadium on Wednesday.

Urging the state government to own up the responsibility for the incident, the BJP chief alleged incompetence and criminal misconduct on part of the government.

"Inquiry by a district Deputy Commissioner (DC), a magistrate, is not the demand of the BJP. As there is irresponsibility on the part of the state government, the chief minister, deputy chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, an investigation by a sitting High Court judge is the demand of the BJP. DC cannot summon CM or Deputy CM," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Regarding compensation, when a person died in Kerala due to an elephant attack, the Karnataka announced Rs 25 lakh compensation. My question is, when a person in Kerala gets 25 lakh compensation, why not Rs 50 lakh compensation for the deaths that have occurred due to the irresponsibility of the state government. So I demand the CM to release at least Rs 50 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased." He also urged the CM to intervene and demand the owners of the RCB, who might be in Dubai or London, to release compensation for the victims.

Stating that the entire nation wants to know who takes responsibility for the incident, Vijayendra said the tragedy could have been completely avoided if the state government had acted with more responsibility. "Unfortunately, the state government, including the CM, Deputy CM and their cabinet colleagues were in a blind rush and they were busy in encashing the success of RCB's victory," he said. When the state government decided to organise victory celebrations or give permission for it. It was not its responsibility to be prepared, he questioned, and said, "There was absolutely no preparedness on part of the state government. Authorities were not prepared, police were not in place and the worst part is CM Siddaramaiah's cabinet was busy before Vishana Soudha taking selfies with the RCB players." Noting that the CM in his press meet on Wednesday claimed no incident had happened before Vidhana Soudha and the deaths took place only at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah was trying to escape from the responsibility, and was trying to blame the Karnataka State Cricket Association.