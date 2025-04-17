Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / JNU professor terminated on charges of molesting foreign researcher

JNU professor terminated on charges of molesting foreign researcher

The matter was brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy through diplomatic channels and subsequently referred to the Ministry of External Affairs and the university

Two non-teaching staff members have also been terminated following a fact-finding committee's report on the research project. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A senior faculty member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here has been dismissed over charges of sexual harassment involving a foreign researcher, an official said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place a few months ago during a university event, according to JNU sources. University officials confirmed that this was not an isolated case and several complaints against the professor had been received in the past.

"This administration is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual predators, rent seekers and corrupt staff," JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit told PTI.

She said the dismissal reflects the university's firm stance on campus safety and accountability.

 

The decision was taken by the university's Executive Council -- its highest statutory body -- after a detailed internal inquiry.

The victim, a Japanese researcher, was allegedly molested by the faculty member during a university event. Upon returning to Japan, the researcher filed a formal complaint.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy through diplomatic channels and subsequently referred to the Ministry of External Affairs and the university.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) found the charges to be credible. The Executive Council then recommended termination without any benefits.

Sources said the accused has the right to appeal before the university's appellate committee or approach the court.

Meanwhile, another faculty member from the Environmental Science Department was dismissed over corruption charges in a research project. The case has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two non-teaching staff members have also been terminated following a fact-finding committee's report on the research project.

In other cases, faculty members have faced penalties including withholding of increments, censure, and mandatory sensitisation training.

The Executive Council has also approved the conduct of elections for student representation in the ICC -- a first for the university -- ensuring that students play a direct role in matters related to gender sensitisation and safety.

"These decisions are a strong message that there will be no compromise on integrity and ethics within the university," a senior JNU official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JNU JNU professor Women molestaton

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

