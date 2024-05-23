Juvenile rams bike into another rider in South Mumbai, killing him

A 32-year-old man died after his bike collided with a juvenile's bike in south Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

The incident came days after the May 19 Pune accident involving a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old boy in which two people were killed.



The man injured in Thursday's accident in Mazgaon area, Irfan Nawab Ali Shaikh, was rushed to J J Hospital but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Police detained the juvenile and transferred him to Dongri Children's Home in Mumbai, an official said. His father has been arrested, the official added.



Meanwhile, Pune Police on Thursday questioned the grandfather of a 17-year-old boy who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons earlier this week.

The accused teenager's friend and a driver who were accompanying him in the car during Sunday's fatal accident in Kalyani Nagar area here were also questioned by the police.



The teenager was remanded to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday.

His grandfather was summoned by the police on Thursday in connection with an offence registered against the juvenile's father and staff members and the owner of two liquor-serving establishments in Mundhwa area, a crime branch official said.

The senior citizen was confronted with his son, real estate developer Vishal Agarwal who has already been arrested, for the corroboration of certain facts, the official said.

While the minor's grandfather was being taken to face his son at the police commissioner's office, some reporters tried to ask him questions, following which a man accompanying him heckled and obstructed them. It led to a heated exchange before the police intervened.

A rap song purportedly featuring the teenager, boasting about how he got away with the car crash, went viral on social media, but police clarified that it was a fake account and the teenager had nothing to do with the video.