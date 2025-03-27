Home / India News / K'taka to hike milk prices by ₹4 per litre from Apr 1: Cooperation Minister

K'taka to hike milk prices by ₹4 per litre from Apr 1: Cooperation Minister

The milk price revision comes in the wake of hikes in bus and metro fares, as well as power tariffs. Earlier, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman Bheema Naik too had hinted

milk factory amul mother dairy
At present, regular Nandini toned milk (blue packet) of 1,050 ml is priced at Rs 44. | File Image
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Milk prices in Karnataka will increase by Rs 4 per litre starting from April 1, said state Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Thursday.

The Minister said the price increase comes in response to the pressure from milk federations and farmers. Addressing reporters here, he said, "The decision to hike the prices is by the milk federation, they were asking for Rs 5 hike per litre, the government agreed and decided for Rs 4 hike from April 1. The entire Rs 4 that has been hiked should go to farmers..."  The milk price revision comes in the wake of hikes in bus and metro fares, as well as power tariffs. Earlier, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman Bheema Naik too had hinted at the possibility of a hike in the milk prices.

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) markets its dairy products under the 'Nandini' brand.

In 2024, the KMF had hiked the milk price by Rs 2 per packet and increased the quantity per packet by 50ml, KMF has been maintaining that the price increase in 2024 was not a hike as the quantity of milk supplied had also increased.

At present, regular Nandini toned milk (blue packet) of 1,050 ml is priced at Rs 44.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre asks states to activate heat action plans, boost preparedness

Eid-ul-Fitr not a gazetted holiday in Haryana on March 31: Here's why

Vande Bharat train to Kashmir: PM Modi to launch service on April 19

Nitin Gadkari announces ₹10 trillion plan to widen 25,000 km of highways

What can Delhi learn from Germany's Rhine cleanup to revive the Yamuna?

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka governmentMilk prices

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story