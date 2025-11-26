Home / India News / Sabarimala missing gold: Court gives Padmakumar's custody to SIT for 2 days

Sabarimala missing gold: Court gives Padmakumar's custody to SIT for 2 days

Padmakumar, a former CPI(M) MLA who served as TDB president in 2019, is the eighth accused in the second case related to the missing gold from the Sreekovil door frames

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)
The SIT is probing two cases, one involving gold lost from the gold-cladded plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the other concerning the Sreekovil door frames (Image: Adobe Stock)
Press Trust of India Kollam(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Kerala court on Wednesday sent CPI(M) leader and former TDB president A Padmakumar to the custody of the SIT, which is probing the loss of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, for two days, police said.

The special vigilance court granted the request of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for Padmakumar's custody to question him in connection with the loss of gold from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames, police said.

He has to be produced before the court on Thursday evening, when the custody period will get over, it said. According to the SIT appointed by the Kerala High Court, the former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president referred to the 'gold-plated copper plates' as 'copper plates' in the records. He was arrested last Thursday.

Padmakumar, a former CPI(M) MLA who served as TDB president in 2019, is the eighth accused in the second case related to the missing gold from the Sreekovil door frames.

The SIT is probing two cases, one involving gold lost from the gold-cladded plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the other concerning the Sreekovil door frames.

So far, the SIT has arrested six persons, including prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty, in the two cases.

Meanwhile, the SIT has reportedly recorded the statements of Sabarimala tantris Kandararu Mohanaru and Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the two cases.

Rajeevaru, told reporters that he recorded his statement with SIT. However, he declined to disclose what he told the SIT.

He also said that he knew Potty as he used to work at Sabarimala. "But, I did not bring him (Potty) there," Rajeevaru said.

He also said that all artefacts in the temple were under the control and custody of the TDB.

After Padmakumar's custody was granted to the SIT, the vehicle transporting him for medical examination was briefly blocked outside the court complex by BJP protestors. The police quickly removed the protestors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Priyank Kharge denies talks with Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka CM change

41 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, 32 carried ₹1.19 cr bounty

World Bank approves funding for 2 projects in Punjab, Maharashtra

Delhi to get hot-air balloon rides this weekend: Check date, timings, price

NRC real intent behind special voter roll revision, alleges Mamata Banerjee

Topics :Sabarimala caseSabarimalaKerala

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story