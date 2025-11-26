Sabarimala missing gold: Court gives Padmakumar's custody to SIT for 2 days

A Kerala court on Wednesday sent CPI(M) leader and former TDB president A Padmakumar to the custody of the SIT, which is probing the loss of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, for two days, police said.

The special vigilance court granted the request of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for Padmakumar's custody to question him in connection with the loss of gold from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames, police said.

He has to be produced before the court on Thursday evening, when the custody period will get over, it said. According to the SIT appointed by the Kerala High Court, the former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president referred to the 'gold-plated copper plates' as 'copper plates' in the records. He was arrested last Thursday.

Padmakumar, a former CPI(M) MLA who served as TDB president in 2019, is the eighth accused in the second case related to the missing gold from the Sreekovil door frames. The SIT is probing two cases, one involving gold lost from the gold-cladded plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the other concerning the Sreekovil door frames. So far, the SIT has arrested six persons, including prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty, in the two cases. Meanwhile, the SIT has reportedly recorded the statements of Sabarimala tantris Kandararu Mohanaru and Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the two cases. Rajeevaru, told reporters that he recorded his statement with SIT. However, he declined to disclose what he told the SIT.