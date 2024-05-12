Two Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats; probe underway

Delhi Fire Services said on Sunday said two city hospitals and IGI Airport received bomb threats through email, over 11 days after over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received a bomb scare of unprecedented scale.

The bomb threats were reported from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Burari Hospital in the northern part of the city and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in outer Delhi, a senior official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to the police sources, the airport authorities received a threat email at 6 pm.

After a call regarding the threat from Burari Hospital at 3 pm, local police, bomb squad, dog squad were rushed to the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

Teams are checking the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," he said.

In a statement, an official at the Burari Hospital said, "At around 3 pm, we received an email regarding a bomb in the hospital. After this, all the safety measures had been thoroughly checked and everything was stable. This was the first time we received such an email."



Sanjay Gandhi Hospital also received a threat email around 3 pm, according to officials.

Soon after the call, we immediately pressed two fire engines at both the locations. Our teams are still there as the search operation is going on," a DFS official said.

On May 1, over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat email claiming that explosives had been planted on their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

Nothing objectionable was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a hoax.

The Delhi Police's anti-terror unit special cell has traced the domain of emails to Russia and it is suspected to have been formed with the help of the dark web -- an encrypted online content that allows individuals to hide their identity and location from others.