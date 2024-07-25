Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi to visit Ladakh on 25th anniversary of 1999 war

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi will pay a visit to the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh to commemorate the 25th anniversary celebrations to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on the Union Budget 2024-25, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.(Photo: PTI))
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ladakh on Friday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He will pay tribute at the Kargil War Memorial, honouring India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

The Prime Minister will visit the war memorial at around 9.20 am and pay homage to the martyrs, said an official statement of the PMO.

Additionally, Modi will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel project, virtually. This project is aimed at providing all weather connectivity to Leh and upon its completion, will be the highest tunnel in the world, the Centre noted.

What is the Shinkun La Tunnel Project?

The project aims to construct a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel, which is to be built at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padam – Darcha Road.

The 298-kilometre Nimu-Padam-Darcha road is a strategic asset for India as it is shorter compared to Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh axes. DG Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan had said in January that with the construction of Shinkun La tunnel commencing, the third all-weather axis to Ladakh will be established.

The Centre hopes that the tunnel project will add to the army’s efficient movement as well as contribute to the economic growth of the region.

Tunnel project to boost connectivity

The connectivity fostered by the crucial road network is expected to boost the economic development in the Zanskar valley, the Centre said. The Border Roads Organisation will take upon the task of constructing the tunnel.

The Kargil war with Pakistan culminated after the two successful operations carried out by the Indian Air Force: Operation Safed Sagar; and the Indian Army’s Operation Vijay. On July 20, an event to commemorate the significant milestone was also celebrated at Air Force Station Bhisiana.
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

