Delhi breathes easier on Christmas as AQI dips below 300 after two weeks

Delhi residents breathed a little easier on Christmas as the air quality index (AQI) improved to the ‘poor’ category after nearly two weeks of recording ‘severe’ pollution levels. The city’s average AQI stood at 220, while Anand Vihar recorded the highest reading of 297 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Ten of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations recorded AQI in the ‘moderate’ category, while the remaining stations reported values between 200 and 300. Data from Punjabi Bagh was not available at the time of writing.

The last time Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘poor’ category was on December 10. It remained in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ ranges from December 11 to December 24.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 0 and 50 as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’. What led to the temporary improvement in air quality? Favourable weather conditions played a key role in the improvement. Surface winds from the northwest reached speeds of 15 to 25 kmph during the day, helping disperse pollutants. However, wind speeds are expected to fall below 10 kmph in the evening, which could lead to a deterioration in air quality.

Stage IV GRAP curbs lifted The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday lifted Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan across Delhi-NCR following a sustained improvement in air quality. Stage IV curbs had been imposed on December 13 after Delhi’s average AQI breached 450. The CAQM sub-committee noted that the AQI improved to 271 on December 24, citing favourable meteorological conditions, including strong winds. While Stage IV restrictions have been revoked, measures under Stages I, II and III remain in force. Construction and demolition sites earlier shut for violations will not be allowed to resume operations without explicit approval from the Commission.