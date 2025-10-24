Karnataka clears ₹27,600 cr investment proposals creating 8,704 jobs

The 66th meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Friday approved 13 investment proposals with a total investment of Rs 27,607.26 crore, officials said.
The projects are expected to generate 8,704 direct jobs, they added.
Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said the approvals include 11 new investment proposals and two additional ones.
While the new proposals involve an investment of Rs 27,228.51 crore, the expansion account for Rs 378.75 crore, he said in an official statement.
According to the statement, the new investment proposals include: Vayu Assets Private Limited: Rs 1,251 crore (1,912 jobs); Tejas Networks Limited: Rs 542.19 crore (1,312 jobs); Reliance Consumer Products Limited: Rs 1,622 crore (1,200 jobs); JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited: Rs 7,102 crore (900 jobs); HSS Textile Private Limited: Rs 740 crore (800 jobs); SFX India Mfg Private Limited: Rs 9,298 crore (806 jobs).
The additional investment proposals are from Embassy Industrial Park (Rs 80 crore) and Balaji Wafers Private Limited (Rs 298.75 crore), totalling Rs 378.75 crore, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
