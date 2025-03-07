Home / India News / Karnataka govt sends proposal to Centre for Bengaluru's second airport

He stated that the three potential locations identified are two on Kanakapura Road near Harohalli and one on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Karnataka Infrastructure Minister M B Patil on Friday said that three locations have been proposed for Bengaluru's second airport, and a proposal has been sent to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for approval.

He stated that the three potential locations identified are two on Kanakapura Road near Harohalli and one on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala.

"Bengaluru's second airport: Three locations proposed to CentreA bold step towards future-ready infrastructure. We have identified three potential locations for the city's second international airporttwo on Kanakapura Road near Harohalli and one on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala. A proposal has been sent to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for approval," Patil wrote on 'X'. 

He added that this is a crucial step towards strengthening Karnataka's infrastructure and future-proofing Bengaluru's global connectivity.

Last month, the minister stated that the exclusivity clause or preference clause of Bengaluru International Airport at Devanahalli will end by 2033, and the airport's capacity of 100 million passengers will be reached by 2030.

"With good intentions, we have started early preparations... If we start now, it will take seven to eight years," he had said. 

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

