Bengaluru airport inaugurates Rs 120 crore domestic cargo terminal

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Bengaluru airport on Thursday inaugurated its domestic cargo terminal, built at a cost of ₹120 crore, with an annual peak handling capacity of 360,000 metric tonnes. This terminal was established in collaboration with Edinburgh-based Menzies Aviation.
 
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates and manages the Bengaluru airport, stated that the cargo facility has the potential to expand its capacity to 400,000 metric tonnes.
 
The new cargo terminal has a built-up area of approximately 245,000 square feet. This terminal has about 8,600 employees.
 
"This new cargo terminal will significantly enhance domestic traffic at Bengaluru airport, which connects to over 100 destinations—75 domestic and 30 international. Currently, 12 freighters serve Bengaluru, and we are effectively tripling our cargo capacity every decade. Notably, 28 destinations are within a 75-minute flying time from the city, reinforcing the airport’s potential as a key regional hub," said Satyaki Raghunath, chief operating officer, BIAL.
 
 
"Bengaluru airport handles approximately 13 per cent of India’s total cargo and 40 per cent of South India’s cargo, underscoring its critical role in the logistics network,” he added.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and digital solutions, the terminal introduces upgrades like real-time shipment tracking, data analytics tools, and enhanced communication systems integrated with barcodes and QR codes. The terminal will also include dedicated storage areas for specialised cargo, such as valuables, vulnerable items, live animals, dangerous goods, and radioactive materials, reinforcing its comprehensive cargo handling capabilities.
 
In 2024, BLR Airport served approximately 40.7 million passengers and handled nearly 496,227 metric tonnes of cargo. For 2025, projections indicate cargo volumes exceeding 500,000 metric tonnes.
 
“With the rapid growth in air cargo in India—which is set to reach 5.8 million tonnes by 2029—this facility is designed not only to meet today’s demand but to scale for future needs as the industry continues to evolve,” said Charles Wyley, EVP Middle East, Africa & Asia, Menzies Aviation.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

