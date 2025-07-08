The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered that the police must seek its prior approval before submitting any final report or chargesheet against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), event organiser DNA, or other parties in connection with the stampede incident at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The bench of Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed an interim order while hearing a batch of petitions filed by RCB, its marketing head Nikhil Sosale, DNA, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), seeking to quash the first information reports (FIRs) filed against them.

Why? The petitioners requested the court to issue the restraining order, arguing that filing a chargesheet before the court ruled on the validity of the FIRs could affect their case, the report added. In response, the court directed the state not to file the chargesheet.” "Relist on August 5. Meanwhile, respondents not to file final report without leave of the court. Interim order extended till the next date of hearing," the Court ordered, as quoted by Bar and Bench. "Otherwise if you file then they (petitioners) will say permit us to amend, fresh petition. So you complete everything," it added, as quoted by LiveLaw.