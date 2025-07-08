The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered that the police must seek its prior approval before submitting any final report or chargesheet against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), event organiser DNA, or other parties in connection with the stampede incident at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
The bench of Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed an interim order while hearing a batch of petitions filed by RCB, its marketing head Nikhil Sosale, DNA, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), seeking to quash the first information reports (FIRs) filed against them.
A large crowd assembled outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 to mark RCB’s maiden IPL title. The celebration, however, ended in tragedy when a stampede occurred, leaving 11 people dead and 56 others injured.
The state has held RCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) responsible for the stampede claiming that the organisers never sought permission for the celebratory event and had instead “invited the whole world” through social media.
