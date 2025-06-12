Karnataka HC orders interim release of RCB marketing head, 3 others

Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered interim release of RCB Marketing head Nikhil Sosale and there others arrested in connection with the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people.

Others who got relief from the High Court are Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar S and Shamant N P Mavinakere of the event organising company DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, who were also arrested on June 6.

The Court asked the arrested persons to surrender their passport.

The stampede that occurred outside the Chinnaswamy stadium claimed the lives of 11 people during an event organised to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win.

 

The case came up for hearing before Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who had reserved the verdict on interim plea by Sosale after hearing arguments on June 11.

Sosale and other petitioners are presently in judicial custody.

On June 9, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced Sosale and other three arrested individuals before a local magistrate court, seeking nine-day custody. But the magistrate court had deferred the matter awaiting HC decision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

