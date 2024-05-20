Home / India News / Karnataka JDS leader H D Revanna granted bail in sexual assault case

Karnataka JDS leader H D Revanna granted bail in sexual assault case

Revanna
HD Revanna was arrested on May 4 and was remanded into four-day police custody. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
A court on Monday granted bail to JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna in a sexual assault case.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court had previously granted interim relief to the 66-year-old politician. Judge Preeth J refused to hear objections from SIT and ordered bail.

The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations of sexual assault by Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, against a 47-year-old house help.

Prajwal Revanna reportedly left for Germany on April 27 and an arrest warrant has also been issued against him in the sexual assault case. Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal, who is on the run.

HD Revanna was arrested on May 4 and was remanded into four-day police custody. He was later sent into judicial custody. Towards the end of his judicial custody, he secured conditional bail from a special court for MPs and MLAs.

Topics :Bengaluru Sexual assault

First Published: May 20 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

