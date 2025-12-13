Home / India News / Karnataka 'vote theft' case: SIT names ex-BJP MLA, son in chargesheet

Karnataka 'vote theft' case: SIT names ex-BJP MLA, son in chargesheet

The charge sheet comprises over 22,000 pages explaining in detail the modus operandi adopted to delete the voters' names

A special court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Guttedar, his son and Tipperudra
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The SIT which is probing the alleged 'vote chori' (vote theft)' in the Aland Assembly segment in 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, has filed a charge sheet naming seven persons, including a former BJP MLA, his son and his close aide.

The charge sheet, filed before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Bengaluru by the Special Investigation Team, relates to alleged efforts to remove the names of 5,994 voters.

According to sources in the CID, the charge sheet comprises over 22,000 pages explaining in detail the modus operandi adopted to delete the voters' names.

Those named in the charge sheet are Subhash Guttedar, a four-time former MLA from Aland, his son Harshanand Guttedar, his personal secretary, Tipperudra, three Kalaburagi-based data centre operators-- Akram Pasha, Mukaram Pasha and Mohammed Ashfaq-- and Bapi Adya from West Bengal.

Adya was the first person to be arrested in the case. He allegedly operated a website, OTPbazaar, which was linked to a US-based platform to provide an "OTP bypass" facility. He was later released on bail.

A special court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Guttedar, his son and Tipperudra, sources said.

On Saturday, Harshanand rubbished the charges against him saying he and his father has been framed in a false case.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the campaign against vote chori drive has started from the Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

On Sunday, a protest rally against vote chori has been organised at Ram Leela Maidan in Delhi where thousands of people are going to take part, he added.

Congress leaders from across the state and more than 100 legislators are taking part in it, the Deputy CM said.

Shivakumar said he is also going to Delhi to attend the protest rally. He being the Congress Karnataka state unit president has to make arrangements for the accommodation of people from the state.

"We may have faced defeat but we are confident about spreading awareness among people. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has organised the protest while AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is leading the campaign. We are going there to support them," the Deputy CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

