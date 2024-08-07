Kedarnath helicopter services to resume on Wednesday, Uttarakhand CM says

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that the helicopter services of Kedarnath Yatra 2024 will resume from Wednesday, August 8. He also stated that there will be a discount of 25 per cent on the chopper fares for the pilgrims.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the relief and rescue operations taking place in Rudraprayag district which was affected by landslides in the region, while also inspecting reconstruction work. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After the meeting, the Dhami interacted with the media informing them that footpaths and roads have been cut off at 29 places due to landslides caused by heavy rains on July 31.

Heavy rainfall in the Kedarnath trek route left thousands of pilgrims stranded in the Kedarnath, Gaurikund, Lincholi and Bhimbali. Consequently, the state government suspended the pilgrimage on August 1 till the road was restored for traffic ensuring operation leading to the safe evacuation of over 11,000 people from the trek route in six days.

CM Dhami also informed that several government properties are also being damaged resulting in disruption of telecommunication services in some places.

Amid the heavy rainfall, the district administration, disaster management and other organisations including SDRF DDRF, NDRF and public representatives, the Panda community, pilgrimage priests, and organisations, worked hard and were involved in the rescue operations taking the devotees into safe places.

The Uttarakhand CM also investigated all department preparations to resume Yatra as per the direction of the officials taking necessary steps to normalising life in the affected regions.

While informing the mediapersons about the resumption of helicopter services in Kedarnath Dham from Wednesday, he also stated that the Kedarnath Dham footpath route will also resume soon.

According to the CM, there will be a 25 per cent discount for the pilgrims to undertake darshan through the helicopter services, which will be borne by the state government. He appealed for suggestions and cooperation from local people to help the government do more work to improve the yatra.

The CM listened to the grievances raised by the local people while interacting with them at Rampur GMVN, and assured of providing solutions. Dhami showed his gratitude to the local people and requested their cooperation in the rescue operation carried out by the government and the administration.