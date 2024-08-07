14 Indians rescued from Laos cyber-scam centres; Embassy issues advisory

The Indian Embassy in Laos has successfully rescued 14 Indian youth from cyber-scam operations within the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Officials are collaborating with Laotian authorities to ensure their safe return to India.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Laos announced, “Embassy rescues 14 more Indian youth from cyber-scam centres in Golden Triangle SEZ. Our officials work tirelessly and closely with Lao authorities to ensure their safe return back to India. 548 Indian youth rescued so far.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This brings the total number of Indian youth rescued to 548, according to the Indian Embassy in Laos.

Indian embassy issues advisory for jobs in Laos

The embassy also issued a warning to Indian nationals about job offers in Laos, advising against accepting any positions that might lead them into cyber-scam activities.

In the advisory shared on X, the Indian Embassy cautioned, “Indian youth advised NOT to put themselves at risk regarding any job offers in Lao PDR/ Laos which may be luring and forcing them into committing cyber-scams. Do read and follow the enclosed Advisory carefully.”

The embassy highlighted recent incidents where Indian nationals were enticed with employment opportunities in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR) through Thailand.

How does the fraud job offer scam work?

According to the Indian embassy’s statement, these fraudulent job offers include roles such as ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ or ‘Customer Support Service’ by dubious companies engaged in call-centre scams and cryptocurrency fraud within the Golden Triangle SEZ in Laos. It further mentioned that recruiters in locations like Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, and India are conducting simple interviews and typing tests, offering high salaries, hotel accommodations, return air tickets, and visa facilitation.

Victims are being smuggled across the Thai-Laotian border and forced to work in the Golden Triangle SEZ under harsh and restrictive conditions.

“Victims are illegally transported from Thailand to Laos and held captive in the Golden Triangle SEZ under severe conditions. They are often taken hostage by criminal syndicates involved in illegal activities and subjected to strenuous work under constant physical and mental abuse,” the embassy reported.

In other instances, Indian workers have been taken to different regions in Laos for low-paying jobs such as mining and factory work, where they are exploited and endangered by their handlers. Many have been rescued under extremely difficult circumstances.

The embassy also noted that visas on arrival in Thailand or Laos do not permit employment, and Lao authorities do not issue work permits to Indian nationals travelling on such visas. Tourist visas should be used solely for tourism purposes.

Earlier in July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and addressed the issue of Indian nationals being trafficked through cyber-scam centres. He also discussed the matter with the foreign ministers of Cambodia and Thailand.



[With inputs from agencies]