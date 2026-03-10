Kerala allocates ₹1 crore each to districts for summer mitigation

The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to allocate Rs 1 crore each to district collectors to strengthen measures to deal with summer-related challenges across the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting on summer disaster mitigation chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Officials have been asked to remain vigilant about issues such as drought, drinking water shortages, wildlife attacks, lightning, heat-related health problems and fire incidents during the coming months, a CMO release said here.

The chief minister directed that district-level preparedness meetings be held and local bodies prepare heat action plans.

A model plan has already been prepared by Moodadi grama panchayat in Kozhikode district, and other local self-government institutions have been asked to follow a similar approach.

Authorities have also been asked to conduct a wide public awareness campaign on heat safety. The health department will start special heat clinics, while primary health centres will be equipped to provide first aid for sunstroke cases. The government has also asked officials to set up drinking water kiosks at places where people gather, including markets, junctions and bus stands. Officials were also told to ensure adequate drinking water and ventilation in examination halls, repair existing water kiosks and install new ones where necessary. Ensuring the quality of drinking water, preventing saltwater intrusion, and protecting agricultural crops were also stressed during the meeting.