Over 100 displaced Manipuri families crammed in crowded college relief camp

In a cramped relief camp inside the Ideal Girls' College in Akampat, Imphal East, cloth partitions hang between families, each thin curtain marking a space of loss, dignity, and resilience. More than 100 families, mostly from the border town of Moreh, nearly 100 kilometres away, have taken refuge here. They are among the tens of thousands displaced after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

Now, over two years since their lives were upended, the displaced are no longer just surviving. They are dreaming of going home. Khuraijam Khamba, an internally displaced person from Moreh sharing his story said everyone's homes were burned, his business was gone, everything is lost. "Still, we want to live in Moreh, because we belong to Moreh. We were born there. My parents also lived their lives there. We want to continue living there. Nothing will come from this conflict, nothing will come from this violence" he said.

"Just as we are going through so much pain, the Kuki people must be facing the same. I want to send a message to the Kukis--that the older generation of Kukis who used to live here must also be in great pain. That's why nothing good will come from fighting. It would be far better if we could return to living in peace, the way we used to before" Khamba added. ALSO READ: Cong slams PM Modi's 'insensitivity' to Manipur crisis, calls it 'shocking' Khumanthem Achou, another displaced person from Moreh, demanded that authorities prioritise the needs of those in the displaced camps. "I request the government to prioritize our most urgent needs, health and education, and to help us return to Moreh, where we want to live. Things have improved a bit since the imposition of President's Rule, but I still appeal to the government to allow me to go back to Moreh and restart my business there," he said.

Since the violence, over 50,000 people have been displaced. Meiteis from the hills fled to the valley, while Kuki-Zo communities from the valley moved into relief camps in the hills. The government has provided basic support, free food, medical care, and subsistence allowances. ALSO READ: Security forces recover eleven firearms, war-like stores in Manipur While active violence has subsided, fear and mistrust continue to divide communities. Roads remain blocked, essential supplies are limited, and infrastructure has been crippled by months of unrest and political instability. Talking to ANI, Colonel NG Sitlhou (Retd.), who was part of the government's peace committee of 2023, said that with the weather worsening between both the Meitei and Kuki communities, people of Manipur are suffering. "As of today, with the weather worsening, both the Meitei and tribal communities are truly suffering -- roads are blocked from all sides, cutting off the supply of essential rations. That's why both the Meiteis and Kukis are facing equal hardship."