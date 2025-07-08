SC refuses to hear MBBS student's plea against termination of admission

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea of an MBBS student challenging the termination of his admission in an Odisha-based medical college without prior notice.

A partial working day (PWD) bench comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and R Mahadevan asked the student's counsel Harshit Agrawal to move the high court with his grievances.

"The plea is dismissed as withdrawn," the bench said.

Agrawal approached the apex court seeking re-admission to the MBBS course for the 2024-2029 academic session.

He also sought a declaration that the termination of his admission, allegedly carried out without any notice or hearing, was illegal and in violation of principles of natural justice.

The plea also called for the formulation and enforcement of uniform procedural safeguards in disciplinary matters across medical colleges to ensure transparency and fairness. During the brief hearing, the bench questioned Agrawal's decision to not move the high court and approach the apex court directly. The counsel referred to a previous instance where the top court had issued notice in a similar plea involving another MBBS student who had challenged the vacation of interim protection against termination of admission. The lawyer also informed the bench about a related transfer petition that is pending and is scheduled for hearing on July 14.