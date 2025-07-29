Has Yemen cancelled Nimisha Priya's death sentence? Here's what we know

No official statement has been issued confirming the overturning of the death sentence of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala convicted of murder in Yemen, government sources said on Tuesday. This comes after a report by news agency ANI claimed that Priya’s execution had been overturned and completely cancelled, citing the office of 'Grand Mufti' Kanhapuram AP Abubakker Musliyar. According to the report, the Grand Mufti’s office made the statement on July 28, following a high-level meeting in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. Her execution had previously been suspended after diplomatic efforts by the Indian government and an appeal by the Grand Mufti.

Nimisha’s execution, originally scheduled for July 16, was temporarily halted just a day earlier after Musliyar urged Yemeni authorities to reconsider. Execution delayed after diplomatic efforts The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had been actively engaged in efforts to save Nimisha . MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that a lawyer had been appointed to assist her family and that the government had been exploring options for clemency under Sharia law. ALSO READ: Nimisha Priya row: Mahdi family presses for execution, rejects 'settlement' These efforts gained urgency after Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council upheld her death sentence in November 2023. The latest development represents a major breakthrough in the campaign to secure her release.

Nimisha was convicted in the killing of her business partner, Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. Musliyar reportedly engaged in extensive talks with Yemeni religious authorities, calling for the release of the 37-year-old nurse. His last-minute intervention, supported by a prominent Yemeni Sufi scholar, is believed to have been instrumental in stopping her execution. Who is Nimisha Priya? Nimisha Priya, 37, is a trained nurse from Kerala who worked in private hospitals across Yemen for several years. In 2014, her husband and young daughter returned to India due to financial hardship. That same year, Yemen’s civil war began, and the country suspended the issue of new visas, making it impossible for her family to return.

Setting up a clinic in Sanaa In 2015, Nimisha established a clinic in Sanaa with the assistance of Talal Abdo Mahdi, a Yemeni citizen. Since Yemeni law prohibits foreign nationals from owning clinics, Mahdi was made a legal partner. ALSO READ: Nimisha Priya case: Yemen postpones 16 July execution after govt efforts However, during a visit to Kerala, Mahdi allegedly stole a wedding photograph of Nimisha and used it to falsely claim they were married. According to her mother’s statement, Mahdi then began harassing her. Allegations of abuse and fraud Mahdi reportedly forged clinic ownership documents and took control of Nimisha’s finances. He is also accused of seizing her passport, drugging her, threatening her with a firearm, and physically abusing her over a prolonged period. When she approached local police, Nimisha was instead arrested and jailed for six days.