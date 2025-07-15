Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Nimisha Priya case: Yemen postpones 16 July execution after govt efforts

Nimisha Priya case: Yemen postpones 16 July execution after govt efforts

Indian government has been in regular touch with the local jail authorities and the prosecutor's office in Yemen, which lead to this postponement

Nimisha Priya

The governemnt of India has been rendering all possible assistance in the case since the beginning of the matter.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Scheduled for July 16, Indian nurse Nimisha Priya's execution in the killing of business partner and Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mahdi has been postponed by the local authorities in Yemen, according to a government of India source.
 
The governemnt of India has been rendering all possible assistance in the case since the beginning of the matter. The centre has made several efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Nimisha to reach a mutually agreeable solution with Mahdi's family. 
 
With the help of an influential Sunni Muslim leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar in Yemen, the government made some last-minute efforts to get the execution delayed, according to PTI.
 
 
Indian officials have been in regular touch with the local jail authorities and the prosecutor’s office in Yemen, which lead to this postponement.

Topics : Yemen execution

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

