Khaki 2.0: Delhi Police's new look with polo T-shirts and cargo pants

The Delhi Police is set for a makeover of its traditional khaki uniforms worn by personnel from constables to inspectors. This change will see the current terry-cotton shirts and trousers replaced with customised polo T-shirts and cargo pants, reported Hindustan Times citing department officials.

Despite the changes in design, the new uniforms will retain the formal khaki colour. The department is also considering updates to caps, berets, and footwear. Changes are also anticipated for traffic police uniforms, although specific designs have yet to be finalised. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that the uniform update has been in the planning stages for two years. The aim is to better accommodate Delhi’s seasonal weather conditions and the diverse range of police duties, such as street patrols, traffic regulation, and crowd management.

The Delhi Police comprises approximately 87,000 personnel, including the Indian Police Service (IPS) and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers. While the city police can implement uniform changes for constables to inspectors, modifications for IPS and DANIPS officers require approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and other relevant authorities.

A dedicated committee at the Delhi Police headquarters has been formed to manage the redesign process, including the selection of design, fabric, costs, and vendors. “Currently, the plan is in its initial stages. Although designs have been proposed and some vendors have been approached for trials, no final decision has been made. The designs may change based on feedback from personnel who will test them,” said an official.



The department is also considering providing separate uniforms for summer and winter, with the winter uniform potentially featuring a special warmer to be worn under the woollen fabric.

More From This Section

Earlier this week, personnel from different police districts were given samples of the new uniform for feedback. Images of these customised uniforms circulated on social media, leading to rumours that the new design had been finalised. However, a committee member clarified that these were only samples.