Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Khaki 2.0: Delhi Police's new look with polo T-shirts and cargo pants

Khaki 2.0: Delhi Police's new look with polo T-shirts and cargo pants

A dedicated committee at the Delhi Police headquarters has been formed to manage the redesign process, including the selection of design, fabric, costs, and vendor

police
Representative Image
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi Police is set for a makeover of its traditional khaki uniforms worn by personnel from constables to inspectors. This change will see the current terry-cotton shirts and trousers replaced with customised polo T-shirts and cargo pants, reported Hindustan Times citing department officials.

Despite the changes in design, the new uniforms will retain the formal khaki colour. The department is also considering updates to caps, berets, and footwear. Changes are also anticipated for traffic police uniforms, although specific designs have yet to be finalised.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


An officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that the uniform update has been in the planning stages for two years. The aim is to better accommodate Delhi’s seasonal weather conditions and the diverse range of police duties, such as street patrols, traffic regulation, and crowd management.

The Delhi Police comprises approximately 87,000 personnel, including the Indian Police Service (IPS) and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers. While the city police can implement uniform changes for constables to inspectors, modifications for IPS and DANIPS officers require approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and other relevant authorities.

A dedicated committee at the Delhi Police headquarters has been formed to manage the redesign process, including the selection of design, fabric, costs, and vendors. “Currently, the plan is in its initial stages. Although designs have been proposed and some vendors have been approached for trials, no final decision has been made. The designs may change based on feedback from personnel who will test them,” said an official.
 
The department is also considering providing separate uniforms for summer and winter, with the winter uniform potentially featuring a special warmer to be worn under the woollen fabric.

More From This Section

LIVE news: IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother, seen threatening farmers with pistol, arrested

Two security personnel killed, 4 injured in naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves under high security

US police officer who laughed after Indian student Jaahnavi's death fired

India at UN calls for ceasefire in Gaza strip, urges release of hostages


Earlier this week, personnel from different police districts were given samples of the new uniform for feedback. Images of these customised uniforms circulated on social media, leading to rumours that the new design had been finalised. However, a committee member clarified that these were only samples.

 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maliwal assault case: 500-page chargesheet filed against Kejriwal's aide

Justice for missing children: Delhi HC ends 24-hour wait for investigations

Delhi Police confirms assault on Samir Modi, questions remain on conspiracy

Police books TMC MP Moitra for 'derogatory' social media post on NCW chief

Over 12,000 drunk drivers fined between January 1 to June 30: Delhi police

Topics :Delhi PolicePolice uniformBS Web ReportsToday News

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story