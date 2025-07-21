'Kisan Putra' to Vice Prez: Dhankhar's legacy of legal acumen & assertion

Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as Vice President of India on Monday, citing medical reasons and the need to prioritise personal well-being. In his resignation letter addressed to the President, he expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister, members of the Council of Ministers, and Parliament, acknowledging the "remarkable economic progress" and “unprecedented exponential development” he witnessed during his tenure.

With his resignation, Dhankhar concluded a long and eventful public life marked by high-profile legal practice, multiple stints in politics, a controversial governorship, and a tenure as Vice President marked by frequent debates over constitutional interpretation and institutional roles.

Early Life: A farmer’s son from Rajasthan

Born on May 18, 1951, in Kithana village, located in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Jagdeep Dhankhar hailed from an agrarian family. He completed his early education in the village before attending Sainik School in Chittorgarh. He went on to study physics and law at the University of Rajasthan, laying the foundation for a dual career in law and politics.

Dhankhar began practising law in 1979 after enrolling with the Bar Council of Rajasthan. Over the next few decades, he built a reputation as a constitutional expert, appearing in high-stakes cases in the Supreme Court and various high courts. In 1990, he was designated a Senior Advocate by the Rajasthan High Court and, by the time he was appointed Governor of West Bengal in 2019, he had become the senior-most designated senior advocate in the state. He served as president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association and was known for representing Haryana in the Supreme Court on the Sutlej-Yamuna water dispute in 2016.

Political Journey: From Janata Dal to BJP Dhankhar entered politics in 1989, elected as a Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu on a Janata Dal ticket. He briefly held the post of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar government. After the collapse of that administration, he joined the Congress in 1991 and was elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Kishangarh in 1993. After losing political visibility following 1998, Dhankhar focused on his legal career until he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. He gradually rose through the party’s legal and organisational ranks and was part of its campaign committee for the 2008 Rajasthan Assembly elections. From 2016, he led the BJP’s legal and legislative affairs department at the national level.

Governor of West Bengal: A contentious tenure In July 2019, Dhankhar was appointed as Governor of West Bengal, where his term was dominated by friction with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government. He regularly used social media to raise concerns about governance, prompting accusations of partisanship and interference in state affairs. His assertive approach, while praised by BJP supporters, often brought him into the national spotlight for the wrong reasons. His decision to publicly comment on state legislation and delay assent to bills further strained relations with the elected government in Kolkata.

Vice Presidency (2022–2025): Record win, controversial term In 2022, Dhankhar was nominated as the NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate and was widely projected as a “kisan putra” — a farmer’s son — reflecting the government’s effort to reach out to rural and OBC constituencies. He won the election with 528 votes out of 710, recording one of the largest margins since the 1990s. As Vice President, he served as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. His tenure saw frequent run-ins with opposition parties, who accused him of curbing debate, favouring the treasury benches, and stifling dissent. A rare no-confidence motion was moved against him in 2024 by the opposition INDIA bloc, citing “biased conduct” and refusal to allow critical issues — such as communal tensions and farmers’ protests — to be discussed in the Upper House.

In December 2023, he drew national attention after suspending 45 Rajya Sabha members for disruptions — a move seen as excessive by critics but defended by government allies as necessary to uphold parliamentary decorum. Public stance and key themes Throughout his public life, Dhankhar remained a vocal proponent of constitutional authority, national pride, and India's cultural legacy. He frequently spoke about India's civilisational ethos, the importance of education, and the need for youth to contribute to national development. He also promoted the use of Indian languages and practices such as yoga as symbols of cultural identity.