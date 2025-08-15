A massive cloudburst struck Chositi village in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, causing flash floods and widespread devastation. The incident occurred along the Machail Mata pilgrimage route, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100, and leaving dozens missing. Rescue operations by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers are currently underway.

J&K cloudburst: Top updates

Over 60 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 100 others have been injured in the disaster. At least 69 people are still reported missing by their families, and several are feared trapped under the debris.

2. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation. The Prime Minister assured all possible assistance from the Centre and expressed condolences to the affected families. "I just received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar and the steps being taken by the administration," Abdullah posted on X. 3. In his Independence Day address, Omar Abdullah began by paying tribute to the victims. He also said the administration would need to examine whether more preventive steps could have been taken, given that heavy rain warnings had been issued in advance. He assured that there would be no shortage of relief for those affected.

Rescue operations are in full swing. Teams have even built a temporary bridge to reach cut-off areas. More than 167 injured people have been rescued so far, with helicopters, earthmovers, and control rooms pressed into service. 5. Survivors have shared harrowing accounts of the moment disaster struck, describing sudden landslides, chaos, and desperate attempts to escape. Many lost family members, while some managed to survive by clinging to rocks or being shielded by fallen debris. 6. The damage is severe. As many as 16 houses, three temples, four water mills, and a bridge have been destroyed. A makeshift market, langar site, and a security outpost along the pilgrimage route were swept away, along with several vehicles.

Medical support has been ramped up. Specialist doctors from PGI Chandigarh have arrived at GMC Jammu, which has prepared 50 disaster beds, 20 ventilator beds, and kept over 200 units of blood ready. As many as 65 ambulances from different agencies have been deployed for patient transfer. 8. Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have expressed deep grief, calling the tragedy "extremely tragic" and "heart-wrenching". They have urged the administration to speed up rescue work and appealed to Congress workers to help victims.