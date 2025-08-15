Friday, August 15, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J&K CM briefs PM on Kishtwar cloudburst, says calamity claimed 60 lives

J&K CM briefs PM on Kishtwar cloudburst, says calamity claimed 60 lives

He said his government and the people hit by the tragic cloudburst are grateful for the prime minister's support and all the assistance provided by the Centre

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said he has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a devastating cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district that has claimed 60 lives and injured more than 100.

"I just received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar and the steps being taken by the administration," Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

He said his government and the people hit by the tragic cloudburst are grateful for the prime minister's support and all the assistance provided by the Centre.

Earlier, addressing an Independence-Day function at the Bakshi Stadium here, Abdullah said at least 60 people have lost their lives and more than 100 have been injured in the tragic incident that occurred on Thursday.

 

He said it needs to be ascertained if there was any lapse on the administration's part as "we already knew about the weather (forecast)".

Also Read

cloudburst

46 dead after cloudburst in J&K's Chositi district, 167 rescued so far

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Security ops to kill terrorists enters second day in J&K's Kishtwar

Indian army, security forces

SIA raids house linked to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Search on in J&K's Kishtwar after encounter with suspected terrorists

Accident, road accident

10 pilgrims killed, 35 injured as bus rams into truck in Bengal's Burdwan

In his first Independence-Day speech after taking over as the chief minister of the Union Territory in October last year, Abdullah started his address by expressing his sympathies for the bereaved families of Kishtwar.

"This is a joyous day for the people of the country, which is observing Independence Day today, but at the same time, the loss of lives in a cloudburst is heartbreaking. According to the information received, some 60 people have lost their lives and many more are missing. We do not know their exact figure," he said.

Abdullah said he would like to take the opportunity to convey his condolences to those who have lost their near ones in the tragic incident.

"I would also like to pray for those who have been injured that they get well as soon as possible," he said, assuring the affected people that there will be no shortage of help from the government.

However, the chief minister said in the coming days, "we will have to figure out why this happened. Was there any lapse on the part of the administration, because we already had a weather forecast (talking about the possibility of heavy rains and flash floods)."  "Could we have taken more steps from the government and the administration to save these precious lives? We have to make ourselves accountable on this account," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fastag

FASTag Annual Pass launched today: Check price, validity, and how to apply

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Indians need to make sacrifices to keep independence alive: RSS chief

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM vows Yamuna revival, world-class infra in maiden I-Day speech

PM Narendra Modi

I-Day LIVE: Economic selfishness rising, self-reliance must for 'Samriddh Bharat', says PM Modi

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka-specific education policy in the works: CM Siddaramaiah

Topics : Narendra Modi Kishtwar Jammu and Kashmir Flood in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon