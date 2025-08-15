Meghalaya CM eyes $16 billion economy by 2032, unveils roadmap for 2047

Meghalaya is on track to achieve its goal of becoming a $16 billion economy by 2032 when the state will turn 60, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

Addressing the Independence Day event here, he also said that by 2047, the year marking India's 100th year of independence, Meghalaya aims to be a $100 billion economy and among the country's top 10 states in per capita income state and Sustainable Development Goals.

The CM also highlighted progress in law and order, including advancement in the Assam-Meghalaya border settlement, adoption of e-Sakshya, e-FIR, and expansion of forensic capabilities.

"By 2047, when we celebrate 75 years of statehood, we aspire for a viksit (developed) Meghalaya', a $100 billion economy among India's top 10 states in per capita income and Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

The state has provided over 5.39 lakh rural households with tap water connections, up from fewer than 4,500 in 2019, covering 82.84 per cent of village homes, Sangma said. On connectivity, Sangma said 3,500 km of roads and 126 bridges have been sanctioned since 2018, with road density rising from 43 km to 63 km per 1,000 sq km. A Rs 22,864 crore high-speed corridor from Mawlyngkhung in Ri Bhoi to Assam's Silchar, of which 86 per cent is in Meghalaya, has been cleared, he said. Expansion of the Shillong Airport, operationalisation of Baljek Airport in Tura, and a new regional transport scheme are also planned, the CM said.

In tourism, projects worth Rs 200 crore have been launched, including Umiam Lake redevelopment and a ropeway to Shillong Peak. The state recorded over 16 lakh tourist arrivals in 2024 and increased homestay subsidies to 80 per cent, he said. On healthcare, Sangma said maternal and infant deaths have declined by 51 per cent and 37 per cent respectively in five years. The Shillong Medical College is set to start its academic session, while dialysis centres, health laboratories, and upgraded facilities have been established, said the CM. Agriculture exports have grown, with shipments of black pepper to Mumbai and premium pineapples to Dubai. MGNREGS generated 321 lakh person days in 2024-25, and 99.71 per cent of 1.86 lakh PMAY(G) houses have been sanctioned.