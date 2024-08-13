Kolkata murder case: AIIMS Delhi warns resident doctors over campus strikes

Amid the nationwide protests by junior doctors over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Delhi AIIMS on Tuesday warned against carrying out any demonstrations on the premises of the hospital.





ALSO READ: Doctor death: Why was the case not lodged as murder, HC asks Bengal govt The administration of AIIMS Delhi said any demonstration in or around the hospital campus was in violation of High Court directions and amounts to contempt of court.

The notice comes a day after the Delhi AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) Monday went on an indefinite strike, as they protested against the chilling rape and murder, which took place last Friday while the victim was on duty at the state-run hospital.





ALSO READ: Kolkata victim's chilling autopsy report; doctors continue strike. Updates AIIMS issued a notice drawing the attention of the agitating resident doctors to the ‘Code of Conduct as enshrined by the Division Bench of the High court of Delhi on 20.05.2002 in CWP NO 5166 of 2001 in the matter of court of its own motion vs All India Institute of Medical Sciences’.

It further said that the violation of the HC’s order may result in disciplinary actions and also for contempt of court. Further, the administration has been directed to send the attendance of the Resident Doctors everyday by 3 pm.

What are the demands of the protesting doctors?

Besides Delhi, junior doctors in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ranchi and other cities were seen holding demonstrations as they urged the government to ensure the safety and security of the doctors. The protests have impacted key services across state-run hospitals in India.

They are seeking the transfer of the case to the CBI over the suspicion that the case has been compromised. This comes as initially, an unknown college official called the victim’s father saying that she had died by suicide. However, the victim was found with several injuries on her body, her father revealed.

The post-mortem report has confirmed that the victim was subjected to sexual assault before being killed. A civic volunteer, identified as Sanjoy Roy, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that if the Kolkata Police fails to solve the case by Sunday, it would be transferred to the CBI.

[With PTI inputs]