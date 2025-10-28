Delhi gears up for first cloud seeding experiment to fight air pollution

The Delhi government is likely to conduct its first-ever cloud seeding trial on Tuesday, subject to favourable weather conditions. The initiative seeks to induce artificial rainfall to help reduce the city’s worsening air quality as pollution levels have already begun to climb with the onset of winter.

In context of the experiment, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a review meeting has been scheduled for October 28 to assess the feasibility of carrying out the operation.

ALSO READ: Cloud seeding on Oct 29: Delhi ready for first artificial rainfall trial “The flight will arrive in Delhi from Kanpur. If weather conditions are favourable, we may conduct the cloud seeding trial. However, everything depends on the weather,” Sirsa said.

What is cloud seeding? Cloud seeding is a weather modification process in which substances such as silver iodide or sodium chloride are dispersed into clouds to stimulate rainfall. The procedure is typically carried out using aircraft equipped with flares that release these compounds at specific altitudes. Why it matters The Delhi government hopes the experiment will help reduce particulate matter during the peak smog season. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the initiative a "pioneering step" in addressing the capital's persistent air quality crisis.

"Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and the first experiment of its kind. We want to test whether it can help us control this very serious environmental problem," Gupta said.

According to the IMD, suitable cloud formations for the operation are likely between October 28 and 30. "If conditions remain favourable, Delhi may witness its first artificial rain on October 29," CM Rekha Gupta had said in a post on X on October 23. Has it been tested before? Preparations for the long-awaited trial have been completed. Last week, the government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, conducted a successful test flight over the Burari area to evaluate operational readiness.

During the trial, small amounts of silver iodide and sodium chloride were released from the aircraft. However, rainfall could not be induced due to low atmospheric moisture, less than 20 per cent, compared with the 50 per cent typically required.

During the trial, small amounts of silver iodide and sodium chloride were released from the aircraft. However, rainfall could not be induced due to low atmospheric moisture, less than 20 per cent, compared with the 50 per cent typically required. In its report on the exercise, IIT Kanpur stated: “This was a trial flight for checking the capabilities for cloud seeding, the readiness and endurance of the aircraft, the capability assessment of the fitments and flares, and coordination among all participating agencies.” Government plans and funding The Delhi Cabinet approved the proposal on May 7 to conduct five cloud seeding trials at a total cost of ₹3.21 crore . The project is being executed by IIT Kanpur in collaboration with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the IMD.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permitted IIT Kanpur to carry out the trials between October 1 and November 30. Clearances were also obtained from more than ten agencies, including the Union Ministries of Environment, Defence and Home Affairs, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Despite delays caused by unfavourable weather and the late withdrawal of the monsoon, the Delhi government remains optimistic about carrying out the trial this week. Officials cited by news agency PTI said said the success of this pilot project would determine whether large-scale cloud seeding could serve as a temporary measure to improve air quality in future winter seasons.