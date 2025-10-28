Home / India News / Delhi gears up for first cloud seeding experiment to fight air pollution

Delhi gears up for first cloud seeding experiment to fight air pollution

The experiment, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and the IMD, aims to trigger artificial rainfall and curb worsening air pollution as the capital braces for its peak winter smog season

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Despite delays due to unfavourable weather and the monsoon’s late withdrawal, the Delhi government remains optimistic about conducting the trial this week (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi government is likely to conduct its first-ever cloud seeding trial on Tuesday, subject to favourable weather conditions. The initiative seeks to induce artificial rainfall to help reduce the city’s worsening air quality as pollution levels have already begun to climb with the onset of winter.
 
In context of the experiment, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a review meeting has been scheduled for October 28 to assess the feasibility of carrying out the operation.
 
“The flight will arrive in Delhi from Kanpur. If weather conditions are favourable, we may conduct the cloud seeding trial. However, everything depends on the weather,” Sirsa said. 
 
Officials from the Delhi government, IIT Kanpur, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) are expected to participate in the review before the final clearance is granted.

What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification process in which substances such as silver iodide or sodium chloride are dispersed into clouds to stimulate rainfall. The procedure is typically carried out using aircraft equipped with flares that release these compounds at specific altitudes.

Why it matters

The Delhi government hopes the experiment will help reduce particulate matter during the peak smog season. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the initiative a “pioneering step” in addressing the capital’s persistent air quality crisis.
 
“Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and the first experiment of its kind. We want to test whether it can help us control this very serious environmental problem,” Gupta said.
 
According to the IMD, suitable cloud formations for the operation are likely between October 28 and 30. “If conditions remain favourable, Delhi may witness its first artificial rain on October 29,” CM Rekha Gupta had said in a post on X on October 23.

Has it been tested before?

Preparations for the long-awaited trial have been completed. Last week, the government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, conducted a successful test flight over the Burari area to evaluate operational readiness.
 
During the trial, small amounts of silver iodide and sodium chloride were released from the aircraft. However, rainfall could not be induced due to low atmospheric moisture, less than 20 per cent, compared with the 50 per cent typically required.
 
In its report on the exercise, IIT Kanpur stated: “This was a trial flight for checking the capabilities for cloud seeding, the readiness and endurance of the aircraft, the capability assessment of the fitments and flares, and coordination among all participating agencies.”

Government plans and funding

The Delhi Cabinet approved the proposal on May 7 to conduct five cloud seeding trials at a total cost of ₹3.21 crore. The project is being executed by IIT Kanpur in collaboration with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the IMD.
 
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permitted IIT Kanpur to carry out the trials between October 1 and November 30. Clearances were also obtained from more than ten agencies, including the Union Ministries of Environment, Defence and Home Affairs, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
 
Despite delays caused by unfavourable weather and the late withdrawal of the monsoon, the Delhi government remains optimistic about carrying out the trial this week. Officials cited by news agency PTI said said the success of this pilot project would determine whether large-scale cloud seeding could serve as a temporary measure to improve air quality in future winter seasons.

IMD weather forecast for today

For today, the IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with mist or haze in the morning and a chance of light rain. “One or two spells of very light rain or drizzle are likely during early morning hours,” the IMD said.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to range between 27 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may stay between 18 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius. Windy conditions are unlikely, and no alerts have been issued for the city today.
 
(With inputs from agencies)
  ALSO READ: Cloud seeding essential for Delhi to tackle pollution: CM Rekha Gupta

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory warehouse in Punjab's Jalandhar

Bengal MGNREGA row: SC nixes Centre's plea against HC order to resume works

Delhi to bar entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside city

Election Commission announces phase two of SIR in 12 states: Check details

IIM Calcutta achieves 100% summer placements; top stipend ₹6 lakh

Topics :DelhiDelhi governmentartificial rainDelhi air qualityair pollutionRekha GuptaIIT KanpurBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story