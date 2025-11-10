Land-for-job scam: Court defers framing of charges against Lalu to Dec 4

A Delhi court on Monday deferred pronouncement of its order to December 4 on framing of charges in the alleged land-for-job case involving RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and several others.

Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne was hearing the case filed by the agency against Lalu Yadav and others over their alleged involvement in the case.

The matter will now be taken up on December 4, when the court is expected to pronounce its decision on whether there is sufficient evidence to frame charges.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheets against Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the alleged scam.

The prosecution has alleged appointments in Group-D category of West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, made during Lalu Yadav's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009, in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates. The court had earlier reserved its order on whether to frame charges against the accused after hearing extensive arguments from the prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh, and the defence counsel. The CBI has alleged that the appointments were made in violation of norms and that the transactions involved benami properties, amounting to criminal misconduct and conspiracy.