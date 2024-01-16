LIVE:SC stays Allahabad HC order for court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah

LIVE news updates: The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the Allahabad HC order for court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah adjoining Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. The top court has sought reply of Hindu outfit Bhagwan Shr iKrishna Virajman and others on the plea of the mosque committee against the High Court order for survey of Shahi Idgah.The case is related to the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, where petitioners claim that the Shahi Idgah mosque adjacent the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple holds signs which imply that it was once a Hindu temple. On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district and also travel to the famous Lepakshi temple. PM Modi will visit different departments at NACIN, plant saplings there and also engage in converstion with construction workers. A state government press stated that Modi will reach Palasamudram on Tuesday afternoon release. PM Modi will also present an accreditation certificate to NACIN and deliver an address. NACIN is an institute under the aegis of the Government of India, which procives capacity building in the field of indirect taxes, offer training to officers from various countries in customs, drug laws and environment protection. Former US President' Donald Trump has secured victory in Iowa's leadoff presidential caucuses.Trump's win on Monday night gives him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as the contest moves to New Hampshire. Trump's biggest primary rivals are Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Iowa residents bundled into more than 1,600 voting locations across the state, facing sub-zero temperatures in a winter storm that compelling candidates to cancel events at the last minute. Trump's biggest primary rivals are Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Both are targeting a second-place finish in Iowa that would give them at least some momentum heading into future races. Around 30 flights departing from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed and 17 were cancelled because of cold weather conditions, airport officials said. The minimum temperature dipped to 5 degrees Celsius. Many passengers had to wait at the airport with their luggage as their flights kept getting delayed.