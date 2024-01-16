LIVE:SC stays Allahabad HC order for court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah

LIVE news updates: The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the Allahabad HC order for court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah adjoining Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. The top court has sought reply of Hindu outfit Bhagwan Shr iKrishna Virajman and others on the plea of the mosque committee against the High Court order for survey of Shahi Idgah.The case is related to the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, where petitioners claim that the Shahi Idgah mosque adjacent the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple holds signs which imply that it was once a Hindu temple. On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district and also travel to the famous Lepakshi temple. PM Modi will visit different departments at NACIN, plant saplings there and also engage in converstion with construction workers. A state government press stated that Modi will reach Palasamudram on Tuesday afternoon release. PM Modi will also present an accreditation certificate to NACIN and deliver an address. NACIN is an institute under the aegis of the Government of India, which procives capacity building in the field of indirect taxes, offer training to officers from various countries in customs, drug laws and environment protection.

Around 30 flights departing from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed and 17 were cancelled because of cold weather conditions, airport officials said. The minimum temperature dipped to 5 degrees Celsius. Many passengers had to wait at the airport with their luggage as their flights kept getting delayed.
Republic Day Celebrations: All-women contingent from three services to march for the first time
11:57 AM
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Kohima War Cemetery on third day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
11:51 AM
Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order to survey Shahi Idgah mosque adjoining Krishna Janmabhoomi temple
VIDEO | "The top court has stayed the Allahabad High Court order that allowed a survey (of the Shahi Idgah mosque adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura). The court has also issued a notice to the Hindu side and sought its response. The next hearing will now be held…
UPA increased wheat MSP by 119% compared to 47% by Modi govt: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda
11:40 AM
INDIA Alliance will win Chandigarh Mayor elections: AAP MP Raghav Chadha
11:16 AM
Krishna Janmabhoomi temple case: SC stays Allahabad HC order for court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah
11:12 AM
Indian Coast Guard begins rescue operation after ferry boat with 400 pilgrims runs off ground in Namkhana
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) today launched a major rescue operation after a ferry boat with 400 pilgrims ran ground off Namkhana, Kakdwip area near Gangasagar pilgrimage in West Bengal. Hovercrafts were deployed from Haldia and and around 140 pilgrims have been rescued and operations are still going on.
11:01 AM
Elite squad to visit UK in bid to catch Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi: Report
In an attempt to speed up the extradition of fugitives such as diamond trader Nirav Modi and Kingfisher's Vijay Mallya. India is set to send a team of high-level officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the United Kingdom, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI).
10:40 AM
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches across 6 locations in Rajasthan
Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at over six locations across Rajasthan as part of its money laundering investigation into the implementation of the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission', news agency ANI reported today quoting sources.
10:14 AM
Palamedu Jallikattu day 2: Festivities continues in Madurai
9:46 AM
Iran launching missile attacks on "spy headquarters" in Iraq
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have begun launching missile attacks on multiple "terrorist" targets in Syria and in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, state media said on Tuesday.
A statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was reported by the official IRNA news agency, stating that the attacks destroyed "a spy headquarters" and a "gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Arbil.
9:40 AM
'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' update: Congress' Rahul Gandhi to visit Kohima War Memorial today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will continue his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Kohima, Nagaland. He will visit the Kohima War Memorial today. He will talk to journalists at 1:00 pm.
9:35 AM
Donald Trump secures win in Iowa's leadoff presidential caucuses
The former president's win on Monday night gives him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as the contest moves to New Hampshire. Iowa is seen by analysts as crucial to cull the field of candidates and giving those left a jumping-off point for the rest of the race.
9:18 AM
PM Modi to unveil apex training institute, visit Lepakshi temple in AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district and also travel to the famous Lepakshi temple. PM Modi will visit different departments at NACIN, plant saplings there and also engage in converstion with construction workers.