LIVE: Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi L-G takes stock of preparations in city

Ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi L-G VK Saxena takes stock of preparations & cleanliness of the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ASEAN-India Summit at the Jakarta Convention Centre on Thursday. On his arrival at the Jakarta Convention Centre in Indonesia, PM Modi was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Jakarta on Thursday early morning, received a grand welcome from the Indian community. US President Joe Biden is all set to visit India and is "very excited" about the important initiatives he will be championing at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, according to senior White House officials. Biden will follow the Covid-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit. First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative. Read More