LIVE: Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi L-G takes stock of preparations in city

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi L-G VK Saxena takes stock of preparations & cleanliness of the city. Read More

Key Events

9:06 AM Sep 23

US President Biden all set to travel to India for G20 Summit: White House

9:05 AM Sep 23

PM Modi attends ASEAN-India Summit at Jakarta Convention Centre

9:03 AM Sep 23

Ahead of upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi, L-G V K Saxena takes stock of preparations in the city

9:36 AM

History, geography unite India and ASEAN: PM Modi in Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the 20th ASEAN Summit in Indonesia's capital Jakarta and said that ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East policy and it has an important place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative.

In his address to the Summit, PM Modi stated that the India-ASEAN partnership has reached its fourth decade and it is an honour for him to co-chair the Summit. He also congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit.

9:22 AM

'An honour for me to co-chair..:' PM Modi at ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Indonesia early Thursday morning said that it is an "honour" for him to co-chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India summit.
 
In his address, PM Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit and said, "Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit..."

9:06 AM

US President Biden all set to travel to India for G20 Summit: White House

After arriving in New Delhi on Friday evening, President Biden is likely to immediately get back to business by having his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same night.

His meetings and interactions with Modi and other world leaders during and on the sidelines of the G20 Summit would be driven by the Covid-19 protocols established by the CDC.


9:05 AM

PM Modi attends ASEAN-India Summit at Jakarta Convention Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ASEAN-India Summit at the Jakarta Convention Centre on Thursday. On his arrival at the Jakarta Convention Centre in Indonesia, PM Modi was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Jakarta on Thursday early morning, received a grand welcome from the Indian community.
 

Upon reaching, PM Modi greeted the members of the Indian diaspora who gathered at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta to welcome him amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi'. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport. He was received by I. Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection.

9:03 AM

Ahead of upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi, L-G V K Saxena takes stock of preparations in the city

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 9:00 AM IST

