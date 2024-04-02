LIVE: Ramdev likely to appear for SC hearing today in misleading ads case

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here
Patanjali Ayurved’s Cofounder Baba Ramdev is expected to appear in person to face the Supreme Court today over Patanjali Ayurved's "misleading advertisements". The Supreme Court had issued summons to Ramdev and Patanjali's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna to appear before it for failing to reply to the court’s contempt notice. This notice was issued against them and the company in relation to a case concerning misleading advertisements. The top court during the last hearing criticised Patanjali for failing to follow its directives. “How can you be in teeth of our orders? We had our hands tied earlier but not now,” a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 8:44 AM IST