LIVE: Ramdev likely to appear for SC hearing today in misleading ads case



The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea seeking the counting of all Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips in polls. Currently, only five randomly selected Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in each assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency are verified. The bench issued the notice to the ECI and tagged the plea filed by lawyer and activist Arun Kumar Aggarwal with a similar plea filed by an NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), seeking similar reliefs. The plea, filed through Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Neha Rathi, has challenged the ECI's guidelines that mandate that VVPAT verification shall be done sequentially, that is one after the other, thereby causing undue delay.



News agency AP reported that Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond on Monday in his New York civil fraud case, halting collection of the more than $454 million he owes and preventing the state from seizing his assets to satisfy the debt while he appeals.

Patanjali Ayurved’s Cofounder Baba Ramdev is expected to appear in person to face the Supreme Court today over Patanjali Ayurved's "misleading advertisements". The Supreme Court had issued summons to Ramdev and Patanjali's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna to appear before it for failing to reply to the court’s contempt notice. This notice was issued against them and the company in relation to a case concerning misleading advertisements. The top court during the last hearing criticised Patanjali for failing to follow its directives. “How can you be in teeth of our orders? We had our hands tied earlier but not now,” a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said.