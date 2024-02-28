LIVE: PM Modi to visit Maharashtra's Yavatmal, unveil multiple projects

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest updates from around the world here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Wednesday and unveil multiple development projects during a public programme, officials said. The programme will be conducted at Bhari on the outskirts of Yavatmal city around 4:30 pm, officials added. PM Modi will also release benefits under the PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme, a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said. He will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Yavatmal city. PM Modi is also set to disburse Rs 825 crore of Revolving Fund (RF) to 550,000 women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. This amount is additional to the RF provided by the central government under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).
First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 9:00 AM IST