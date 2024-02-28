LIVE: PM Modi to visit Maharashtra's Yavatmal, unveil multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Wednesday and unveil multiple development projects during a public programme, officials said. The programme will be conducted at Bhari on the outskirts of Yavatmal city around 4:30 pm, officials added. PM Modi will also release benefits under the PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme, a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said. He will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Yavatmal city. PM Modi is also set to disburse Rs 825 crore of Revolving Fund (RF) to 550,000 women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. This amount is additional to the RF provided by the central government under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman stated on Tuesday that the "poor law and order situation" under the current Trinamool Congress government is making West Bengal "stand out among other states". Speaking at a programme organised by Khola Hawa, a cultural group linked to the BJP, in Kolkata on Tuesday, she said, "It is corruption, poor law and order and extortion that are making the state stand out under TMC's rule."

Odysseus neared the end of its fifth day on the lunar surface still operational, but with its battery in its final hours before the vehicle is expected to go dark. Odysseus is the first US spacecraft to land on the moon since 1972. Texas-based Intuitive Machines stated on Tuesday that its control center in Houston remained in contact with the lander as it "efficiently sent payload science data and imagery in furtherance of the company's mission objectives."