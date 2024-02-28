LIVE: PM Modi to visit Maharashtra's Yavatmal, unveil multiple projects
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Wednesday and unveil multiple development projects during a public programme, officials said. The programme will be conducted at Bhari on the outskirts of Yavatmal city around 4:30 pm, officials added. PM Modi will also release benefits under the PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme, a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said. He will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Yavatmal city. PM Modi is also set to disburse Rs 825 crore of Revolving Fund (RF) to 550,000 women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. This amount is additional to the RF provided by the central government under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).
Odysseus neared the end of its fifth day on the lunar surface still operational, but with its battery in its final hours before the vehicle is expected to go dark. Odysseus is the first US spacecraft to land on the moon since 1972. Texas-based Intuitive Machines stated on Tuesday that its control center in Houston remained in contact with the lander as it "efficiently sent payload science data and imagery in furtherance of the company's mission objectives."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman stated on Tuesday that the "poor law and order situation" under the current Trinamool Congress government is making West Bengal "stand out among other states". Speaking at a programme organised by Khola Hawa, a cultural group linked to the BJP, in Kolkata on Tuesday, she said, "It is corruption, poor law and order and extortion that are making the state stand out under TMC's rule."
9:15 AM
News update: Fire breaks out in slum near Mumbai, some persons feared injured
A fire broke out in a slum at Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district today morning, destroying several huts and shops, officials said. Some persons were feared injured in the blaze, they said. The fire started at around 6:00 am in the Azad Nagar slum, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar said.
8:59 AM
Santhan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and freed later, dies, says hospital official
Santhan, released convict in ex- Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, passes away at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.
8:56 AM
Congress deploys Hooda, Shivakumar to engage with "disappointed" MLAs in Himachal Pradesh
Hours after six Congress lawmakers voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the MLAs, who are learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.
8:52 AM
BJP Legislative Party members meet Governor in HP
Members of the BJP Legislative Party today met Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, a day after the party won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state. The developcomes amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the assembly against the Congress government in the state.
First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 9:00 AM IST