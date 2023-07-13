Home / India News / LIVE: Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting today over rising water level in Yamuna
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting today over rising water level in Yamuna

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 9:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Live updates

Delhi Lt Governor, VK Saxena has called for a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the flood situation in the National Capital on Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna river.

Read More

Key Events

9:19 AM Jul 23

Delhi traffic police issues advisory as Yamuna water rises in national capital

8:36 AM Jul 23

Delhi L-G Saxena calls DDMA meeting today over rising water level of Yamuna

7:38 AM Jul 23

Civic body working on 'war-footing' to deal with flood-like situation: MCD

7:32 AM Jul 23

Visit to France will provide new impetus to strategic partnership: PM Modi

7:31 AM Jul 23

PM Modi wants every mindset to be that of developed nation's mind: Goyal

9:19 AM Jul 23

Delhi traffic police issues advisory as Yamuna water rises in national capital

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement in place owing to the rising water level of the Yamuna river.

According to the advisory, the traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara

9:01 AM Jul 23

Income criteria for EWS seeking houses under PMAY in Mumbai metropolitan increased: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the Centre has increased the income critaria for the economically weaker section (EWS) seeking affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) for the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The income limit for EWS of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for affordable homes PMAY has now been raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

8:36 AM Jul 23

Delhi L-G Saxena calls DDMA meeting today over rising water level of Yamuna

Delhi Lt Governor, VK Saxena has called for a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the flood situation in the National Capital on Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna river.

"The meeting will be held at the LG Secretariat at 12 noon, CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting," DDMA officials said.

 

8:11 AM Jul 23

Microbreweries growing in numbers despite policy disruptions: Officials

Microbreweries in the city, even beyond its hospitality hub Connaught Place, are slowly growing in numbers despite policy related disruptions in the recent past, officials said.
 
Currently, five microbreweries, including two located outside Connaught Place, are serving draught beer that has a high demand, said the officials of the excise department.

7:48 AM Jul 23

Uttarakhand: Badrinath national highway blocked due to landslide in Chamoli

Following incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) is blocked due to falling of boulders and debris from the hill, on highway near Pipalkotim, officials said on Thursday morning.

The same highway got at other several other places including Pagalnala, Gulabkoti and Helang following the landslides taking place in the region as rains continues.

 

7:38 AM Jul 23

Civic body working on 'war-footing' to deal with flood-like situation: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is working on "war-footing" to deal with the flood-like situation in some of its areas, while field staff are on "high alert" to deal with any situation, the civic body said on Wednesday.

In view of water levels of the Yamuna river rising to a record level of 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago, the MCD also issued an advisory to people to use other crematoria for performing last rites as parts of Nigabodh Ghat cremation site has got flooded.

7:32 AM Jul 23

Visit to France will provide new impetus to strategic partnership: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that his visit to France will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership and said that he looks forward to holding wide-ranging discussions with President Emmanuel Macron on taking forward this time-tested relationship over the next 25 years.

In his departure statement, Modi said his visit to France was particularly special as he will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

7:31 AM Jul 23

PM Modi wants every mindset to be that of developed nation's mind: Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants every Indian mindset to be that of a developed nation's mind. He also recalled the time when India was considered a fragile economy, and pointed out that the country is now the fifth largest economy in the world.
 
During an interaction with members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) UK Chapter, in London on Wednesday (local time), Piyush Goyal said Environmental, social and governance (ESG) is important and India is committed to it. He stated that people are now looking at investments coming from India.

Topics :Narendra ModiPiyush GoyalArvind KejriwalV K SaxenaIndia-FranceIndia UAEbilateral tiesWater LevelYamuna riverMCDDelhi governmentDelhiIndiaIndian Economy

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story