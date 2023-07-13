Live updatesDelhi Lt Governor, VK Saxena has called for a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the flood situation in the National Capital on Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna river.Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from India for an official visit to France and UAE on Thursday morning. He is visiting France at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron from July 13 to 14.Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants every Indian mindset to be that of a developed nation's mind. He also recalled the time when India was considered a fragile economy, and pointed out that the country is now the fifth largest economy in the world.