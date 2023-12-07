Latest LIVE: Revanth Reddy to be sworn-in as Telangana CM in Hyderabad

Security forces conducted a successful joint operation in the Behrote area of Budhal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, leading to the arrest of two terrorist associates and the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition, and incriminating material, officials said. The arrested accused were identified as Mohd Nazir (58) and Farooq Ahmed (42), both residents of the region who were found to have active links with terrorist activities.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has used a rarely exercised power to warn the Security Council of an impending humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and urged its members to demand an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday said Gaza's humanitarian system was at risk of collapse after two months of war that has created appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma, and he demanded civilians be spared greater harm.