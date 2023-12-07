LIVE: BJP Parliamentary meeting begins amid suspense over CM in states
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers S Jaishankar, Amit Shah and Ashwani Vaishanaw were among other MPs who arrived on Thursday morning in Parliament to participate in a key Parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. The meeting, the first by BJP during the current Winter Session comes amid suspense over the selection of Chief Ministers in three states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the party registered victories in Assembly polls.
Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister-designate Revanth Reddy reached Hyderabad to a grand welcome from party supporters after meeting top Congress leaders in the national capital following the massive win in the assembly polls. Reddy arrived at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has used a rarely exercised power to warn the Security Council of an impending humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and urged its members to demand an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday said Gaza's humanitarian system was at risk of collapse after two months of war that has created appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma, and he demanded civilians be spared greater harm.
10:02 AM
9:56 AM
Waterlogging situation remains severe in Chennai
9:47 AM
Air Quality in Delhi remains 'poor', overall AQI at 276
The air quality in the National Capital continued to remaim in 'poor' category on Thursday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, as per SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded at 276 on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, the AQI in the national capital, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was in the 'poor' category at 286.
9:34 AM
More than 700 people shifted to safer locations in Chennai: Navy
""With more than 700 people shifted to safer locations, the Flood Relief Teams have continued to render assistance to the stranded people in submerged colonies of Pallikaranai, Thoraipakkam, Perumbakkam and Velachery in Chennai,'' said Indian Navy.
9:31 AM
Union minister slams Telangana CM-designate over 'Bihar DNA' remark
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai slammed Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy for his alleged 'Bihar-DNA' remark and described it as "an insult to the people of the state". In a statement, Rai, the MP from Ujiarpur in the state, on Wednesday said, "Reddy's 'Bihar DNA' remark exposes the mindset of Congress leaders, who are trying to create a divide in society in the name of caste and creed".
9:28 AM
205 lawmakers in MP crorepatis; BJP MLA tops list with Rs 296-cr assets
As many as 205 of the 230 newly elected MLAs in Madhya Pradesh are crorepatis with state Congress president Kamal Nath figuring among the three richest lawmakers with more than Rs 134 crore worth of assets. The average assets of the MLAs stood at Rs 11.77 crore.
Newly elected BJP MLA from Ratlam City, Chaitanya Kashyap, tops the list with declared assets worth Rs 296 crore, while his party colleague Sanjay Satyendra Pathak (Vijayraghavgarh) was at the second spot with Rs 242 crore assets, according an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report.
9:13 AM
90 newly elected MLAs in Madhya Pradesh face criminal cases
As many as 90 of the 230 newly elected MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, almost 39 per cent of the assembly strength, have declared criminal cases against themselves, with 34 facing serious charges for which maximum punishment is more than five years in jail among other criteria. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a not-for-profit organisation, 94 MLAs, or 41 per cent of the total, had declared criminal cases registered against them in 2018, when the previous elections were held. In 2023, this number has dropped to 90, nearly 39 per cent of the 230-member House, an ADR report said.
9:05 AM
Amit Shah to move Bills on J-K in Rajya Sabha, discussion on country's economic situation to continue
As the Parliament convenes on Day 4 of the ongoing Winter Session on Thursday Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the two bills the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage. The two bills were earlier passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The House saw a marathon debate over two days and passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill,2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill,2023.
9:03 AM
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
9:02 AM
Latest LIVE: Revanth Reddy to be sworn-in as Telangana CM in Hyderabad
First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 08:42 AM IST