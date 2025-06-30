Law college gang rape: BJP's 4 member 'fact-finding team' reaches Kolkata

A four-member 'fact-finding team' constituted by the BJP in connection with the recent gang rape at a law college in Kolkata arrived in the eastern metropolis on Monday morning.
The members of the team include former Union ministers Satpal Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi and MPs Biplab Kumar Deb and Manan Kumar Mishra.
"Despite being run by a woman chief minister, West Bengal is witnessing one ghastly incident after another in colleges and medical colleges in the state," Deb told reporters after arriving at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.
"Women are not safe in West Bengal... even a law student is not safe," he added.
Deb alleged that the team did not receive permission to visit the South Calcutta Law College, or for an audience with the chief secretary.
Deb said the team will later submit a report to BJP national president J P Nadda.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
