Law college gang rape: BJP's 4 member 'fact-finding team' reaches Kolkata

The members of the team include former Union ministers Satpal Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi and MPs Biplab Kumar Deb and Manan Kumar Mishra

Union MoS Meenakashi Lekhi
The fact-finding team will identify legal lapses in the case,” says Meenakashi Lekhi, part of BJP's four-member fact-finding committee
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
A four-member 'fact-finding team' constituted by the BJP in connection with the recent gang rape at a law college in Kolkata arrived in the eastern metropolis on Monday morning.

"Despite being run by a woman chief minister, West Bengal is witnessing one ghastly incident after another in colleges and medical colleges in the state," Deb told reporters after arriving at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.

"Women are not safe in West Bengal... even a law student is not safe," he added.

Deb alleged that the team did not receive permission to visit the South Calcutta Law College, or for an audience with the chief secretary.

Deb said the team will later submit a report to BJP national president J P Nadda.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

