Commercial vessel with 14 Indian-origin crew catches fire; Navy to help

A Palau-flagged vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin encountered a major fire in its engine room, and the Indian Navy has deployed a stealth frigate to assist the ship.
The vessel was transiting from Kandla and was on its way to Shinas in Oman.
The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, currently deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6 on Sunday, according to a spokesperson of the Navy.
"The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla, India to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure onboard," the official said.
The firefighting team and equipment from INS Tabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter, he added.
"Thirteen Indian naval personnel and five crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in firefighting operations, with ithe ntensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," the spokesperson said in a social media post.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app