Law Commission considering to work on UCC issue: Ex-Justice Ranjana Desai

The Law Commission is considering to work on the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai said after a meeting with its chairperson and members here on Friday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Desai heads a committee preparing a draft of the code for Uttarakhand.

Desai and members of the Uttarakhand panel met the Law Commission chairman, Justice (retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi, and members K T Sankaran, Anand Paliwal and D P Verma.

"It was a courtesy call. Because we are working on it (UCC) and they are also perhaps considering it, she told reporters after the meeting at Uttarakhand Sadan.

"They were asking what work we have done. So we also gave them some ideas. That's all, she added.

When asked if the work done by the Uttarakhand UCC committee can be replicated at the national level, she said, "It is our wish that it will be good if other states also follow.

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

