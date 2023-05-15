close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

90% UCC draft complete, panel to submit proposal by June 30: Uttarakhand CM

He said the projects which are related to drinking water and electricity will accelerate the development of Kashipur

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said a committee formed by his government to prepare the draft of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state has completed 90 per cent work and will submit its proposals by June 30.

Implementation of a Uniform Civil Code was one of the major poll promises made by the BJP in run-up to the state assembly elections in 2022 which it won. Dhami formed the five-member committee days after taking oath in May last year.

Talking to reporters at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said on Monday the panel headed by former Supreme Court judge justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has completed 90 per cent of work related to drafting of the code.

"The committee assigned the task of drafting the UCC has said it will be submitted by June 30 after which we will take steps to implement it," Dhami said. "We also expect other states to follow our example and introduce a Uniform Civil Code."

Dhami was here to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 113 development projects worth Rs 355 crore. "We will take every decision that is in the interest of the state," Dhami said.

He said the projects which are related to drinking water and electricity will accelerate the development of Kashipur.

UCC essentially refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and succession for all citizens, irrespective of religion. Currently, different laws regulate these aspects for adherents of different religions and a UCC is meant to do away with these personal laws.

Also Read

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand will be drug-free by year 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

Irked BJP summons ex-UttaraKhand CMs to Delhi over remarks against own govt

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami to visit sinking Joshimath, promises necessary action

Article 370 was meant to be 'temporary' provision in Constitution: Shah

India bears responsibility of embedding cultural dialogue among G20: Reddy

India will be a developed nation by 2047, says Defence Minister Singh

Jaishankar attends India Trilateral Forum as part of Sweden visit

Protesting wrestlers approach Olympians in other nations for support

Goa is the only state in India that has a uniform civil code. It has been following the Portuguese Civil Code 1867, which is also called Uniform Civil Code.

After its liberation from Portuguese rule, the UCC survived through Section 5(1) of the Goa, Daman and Diu Administration Act, 1962.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand

First Published: May 15 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre reduces fee for solar PV module ALMM registration, expands validity

Solar panel. solar power
3 min read

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares update after road accident

Adah Sharma on road accident
2 min read

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife

Imran Khan
2 min read

Maruti Suzuki's Dzire best-selling compact sedan of FY23; check full list

Maruti Suzuki
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki's Dzire best-selling compact sedan of FY23; check full list

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

Kalyan Jewellers net profit dips 3.11% YoY in Jan-Mar to Rs 697.99 cr

jewellery, Jewellers
2 min read

Newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon