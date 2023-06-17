Home / India News / Light intensity earthquake hits J-K's Ramban district, says NCS data

IANS Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
A light intensity earthquake, measuring 3 on the Richter scale, hit J&K's Ramban district on Saturday, data released by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake occurred at 2.03 p.m.

The temblor was epicentred at 33.31 degrees north Latitude and 75.19 degrees east Longitude.

No report of any casualty or damage to property has been reported from anywhere.

A series of aftershocks have rocked Doda and Kishtwar districts of J&K after a quake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale rocked Doda district on June 13.

Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban are part of the Chenab Valley region in J&K.

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

