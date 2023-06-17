Home / India News / Union Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in Punjab, Haryana on Sunday

Haryana Director General of Police P K Agrawal, along with senior officers, has reviewed the security arrangements in Sirsa

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 9:34 AM IST
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address two rallies in Punjab's Gurdaspur and Haryana's Sirsa on Sunday as part of his party's public outreach to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

A BJP leader said Shah will highlight various achievements of the party-led government at the Centre.

Tight security arrangements have been made for both the rallies.

All necessary security arrangements for the rally in Gurdaspur have been made, a Punjab Police official said.

For Shah's visit to Sirsa in Haryana, more than 30 senior police officers, including 15 IPS officers, will be overseeing the security, official sources said.

"Adequate arrangements related to security have been made," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Sirsa, Ajaib Singh said on Saturday.

Haryana Director General of Police P K Agrawal, along with senior officers, has reviewed the security arrangements in Sirsa.

About 130 people, including several farmer leaders, have been kept under watch by the Haryana Police ahead of Sunday's rally and have been issued notices by their respective police stations asking them to give undertakings that they would not indulge in any disruption of law and order, the sources said.

The BJP has launched a massive mass connect exercise as part of its month-long programme, which started on May 30, to mark the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Topics :Amit ShahPunjabHaryana

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

